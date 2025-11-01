One man’s experience is missing within the Liverpool side at present and it’s a concern for Arne Slot

With their league title defence just a few months old, Liverpool and Arne Slot are already beginning to realise why the general advice in life is never to mess with a winning formula.

Such a summer turnover in players in and out of the reigning champions has surely never been seen before in the Premier League era, which doesn’t feel like an outlandish statement to make at all. Five players who featured on the day the Reds secured the league title against Tottenham Hotspur in April are no longer at the club, whilst three of the starting XI that day have been replaced by Slot as he attempted a major summer rebuild.

Well over £400 million spent, two British transfer records smashed in one window, but Liverpool look less cohesive as a unit than ever. For how long a lack of pre-season can be used as an excuse for Alexander Isak, or adaption to the league for Florian Wirtz, is a mystery. But it is the Reds’ defence which has arguably been Slot’s biggest concern.

Liverpool must look to experience of Andy Robertson to put an end to Milos Kerkez struggles

It is an unfortunate reality that adapting to a big club is a real thing, which does not come naturally to everyone. But the issue is that when £400m has been spent, fans and the media have less sympathy. That is why Liverpool need Andy Robertson back in the starting XI to take the limelight off Milos Kerkez for a little while.

The fact that Slot has remained loyal to Kerkez despite his clear issue adapting to the level required is a testament to the Dutchman’s patience, but the time has come to reinstate the Scotsman to the starting XI. Robertson must be doing something seriously wrong on the training pitch if the two-time Premier League title winner has not at least earned a run in the side above the 21-year-old, who has looked out of his depth in almost every game he has played since signing from Bournemouth for £40m in the summer.

It will come as no surprise that Robertson has lost a little of the dynamism which has made him one of the top left-backs in Europe for much of the last decade. Fans could see that last season. But it was believed by many that the idea would be to rotate the Scotland captain with Kerkez this season, allowing the Hungarian to learn from one of the best in his position around. As it is, Kerkez has been thrown in the deep end and Robertson has been left to largely watch from the sidelines.

Liverpool lack leadership and character of Robertson in defence

With an under-performing Ibrahima Konate beside him and inexperienced full-backs at either side, Virgil van Dijk has been left with the unenviable task of leading a malfunctioning defensive unit alone for large parts of this season so far. As great a leader as he is, the Dutchman has also seen a dip in form and could do with vice-captain Robertson to help with the load so that Van Dijk can focus on his own game.

“I still think Andy Robertson is the best left-back, so I think they need to get that consistency in the Premier League of Andy Robertson playing,” said former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam on BBC 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast on Tuesday.

“Do you think that’s bad management, then?”, interjected the BBC’s Senior Football Correspondent Sami Mokbel. “You mentioned you still think Robertson is the best left-back in the division, certainly at the club, right? So for him to have persisted for seven or eight games with Milos Kerkez, who is clearly struggling to bed into the way that Liverpool play and find a balance and rhythm in his game, is that on Slot?”

“No, I don’t think it’s on Slot,” replied Adam. “At the end of the day, when you buy a player, you want to give them as long as you can and keep them in the team. But there comes a point where you realise and you realise ‘I’ve got a multiple two-time Premier League champion sat beside me on the bench’. Maybe you need to take Kerkez out of the firing line a little bit, watch a little bit and learn, because he’s still a young player.”

There is little more room for adaptation for Liverpool. After the way they have begun this season, Slot’s side need results and clear improvements in performance, quickly. Above all, they need to become more reliable in defence. Logic is pointing towards bringing Robertson back into the side, at least for the moment. There is plenty of time for Kerkez to become a Liverpool great, but right now a little know-how is what the champions need.