Owners FSG investing significantly in increasing capacity of club’s stadium. Work continues and naming rights reportedly being considered.

Despite uncertainty over the future ownership of Liverpool FC, with FSG currently inviting offers, the redevelopment of the Anfield Road End is currently progressing steadily.

It is the second phase of the stadium’s redevelopment under the current owners and work officially commenced on September 30, 2021 with the first sod being turned over by manager Jürgen Klopp. The stand is expected to be ready for the 2023/24 Premier League season and here is everything we know so far about how it is progressing:

How much will it cost?

The development to the Anfield Road End is set to cost the club £60 million after plans were approved by Liverpool City council in June last year. The club had been working on plans late into 2019 but the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 caused delays.

How will it affect Anfield’s capacity?

Anfield’s current capacity is 53,394 and the redevelopment of the Anfield Road End is set to increase that number to 61,000 by adding 7000 more seats to the stand. Crucially, the work will not impact the current capacity of the stadium for the time being.

When will the stand be ready?

At the time of publication, the redevelopment of the Anfield Road End is set to be completed in time for the 2023/24 Premier League season. The redevelopment will focus on the upper tier of the stand, with the lower tier remaining unchanged and construction work will be completed behind the existing stand this year.

Will the Anfield Road End be renamed?

At the time of publication the club have no firm plans to rename or sell the naming rights of the Anfield Road End. However, an article by the Liverpool Echo suggests that it is something that might be under consideration. This is due to the financial revenue the club generated by selling the naming rights of the AXA Training Centre.

What new facilities will be added?

