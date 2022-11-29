Austrian international likely to join Bayern Munich on pre-contract in 2023, claims report. Man Utd and Liverpool both said to have been interested in player.

As the FIFA World Cup finals continue in Qatar it’s now under a month until the return of domestic football which means the January transfer window is also just around the corner.

Liverpool are set to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the EFL Cup on December 22 in their return to competitive action before heading to Aston Villa on Boxing Day for their first Premier League fixture following the winter break. Their final match of 2022 sees Leicester City visit Anfield then the January transfer window will be open and clubs across the country can start making moves.

The Reds’ reported interest in Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham continues to be the biggest focus, with the Birmingham native said to be the club’s top target in 2023, but another Bundesliga based player seems to have downplayed any chances he may be heading to Merseyside. RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, per a report from 90min, seems to have his eyes set on a move to Bayern Munich despite apparent interest from Anfield.

The article claims that Manchester United have been monitoring the player for the past 12 months and that Liverpool have recently expressed their interest, but the players representatives have told them that the Austrian wants to join Bayern Munich if he does leave their Bundesliga rivals in the next transfer window. It is also claimed that Bayern believe they have finalised a deal that will see the 25-year old join them after failing with a summer bid.

Laimer is in the final year of his contract and the current league leaders were pursuing a move earlier this year but instead brought in Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch after failing to secure the Austrian. 90min now claim that Bayern believe terms are agreed and they will seal his signature on a pre-contract, seeing him moving to the Allianz Arena on a five-year deal in the summer.

