Mukesh Ambani reportedly unlikely to make Liverpool bid and US Consortium now looking likely. Premier League broadcast rights to fall significantly.

The future of Liverpool FC continues to be one of the biggest developing stories in the UK as the Premier League club’s current owners look to step aside. Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have been exploring options to sell the club, who were valued at £3.89 billion by Forbes in May, for the past month.

FSG purchased Liverpool FC from George Gillett and Tom Hicks for £300million in October 2010 and have owned both the club and Anfield Stadium since. Here are the latest headlines concerning the Merseyside club’s future from across the UK media:

Advertisement

Indian billionaire not a realistic contender to be the next Liverpool owner

Per a report from Football Insider, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is not a realistic contender to be the next Liverpool owner with a US consortium seen as far more likely to take over the club. The article references reports from earlier this month which claimed the 65-year old was interested in making a bid and say that multiple sources have told them that is now unlikely to happen.

The report says: “US investors from the private equity world who are expected to be part of a bidding war for the right to complete a full takeover of the six-times European champions. Ambani, the world’s eighth richest man with a fortune estimated to be in the region of £90bn, has not made a public comment on any potential move for Liverpool. He was previously linked with a takeover of the club in 2010 before FSG bought the club.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Critical Liverpool takeover update as £5.1billion issue flagged

Per another report, also from Football Insider, prospective Liverpool investors have been made aware that the Premier League’s domestic broadcast rights could fall in value by as much as £750million ahead of the next rights cycle. It states that Liverpool pocketed an estimated £162.3m in media income in 2021/22 and are projected to announce total revenue of over £600million for that campaign.

However, a source for the site which they claim is based at a football research consultancy, has said that ‘interested parties have been made aware that domestic TV rights are likely to wane in the next three years’.