Liverpool fans may be on tenterhooks due to the uncertainty of where they will finish in the Premier League this season, but one sure thing they can rely on is that the Anfield Road stadium expansion will be completed this summer.

The redevelopment is in its second phase under FSG, after construction work officially commenced in September 2021. After a long wait, the end result is within touching distance and the Reds will soon be able to welcome more fans to Anfield on match days.

Here are all the latest updates on the progression of Liverpool’s £60 million expansion of the famous Anfield Road End.

How much of the stand has been done?

The main framework of the new Anfield Road Stand has now been completed. The steel frame, columns and beams were added to the construction in March and prior months.

General view of Liverpool’s Anfield stadium

Construction process “full steam ahead” and ready for new season

The stadium expansion is expected to be completed by the time the 2023/24 Premier League season rolls around, meaning Liverpool will be able to welcome even more fans to Anfield for the full term and beyond.

New drone footage has been released, giving supporters a glimpse of the exterior and interior of the stand under construction. Liverpool’s vice president of stadium operations Paul Cuttill recently reflected on the clips released.

“It’s hard to believe we’re this far into the project, the progress that’s been made is remarkable. Even more remarkable considering we’ve managed to keep on track and continued to maintain full capacity at Anfield, holding over 50 games so far and three concerts in a working building site.

“It’s now full steam ahead to be ready for the 2023/24 season. We can’t wait to have even more fans at Anfield, the atmosphere is going to be better than ever.”

What is next to do on the expansion?

The next development stage of the Anfield Road Stand will see the old roof removed once the 2022/23 finishes. This was originally meant to happen during the World Cup break, but the plans were postponed.

What will be the new capacity?

Anfield’s capacity will rise to just over 61,000, with the new expansion adding an extra 7,000 seats. This growth will make the Merseyside venue the fifth biggest stadium in England, and the third biggest in the Premier League after the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Old Trafford.

Fortunately, the construction work has not impacted Liverpool attendances, and match-goers’ plans will remain undisturbed until the end of the season.

Will Anfield Road be renamed?

There is still no confirmation over whether the Anfield Road End will adopt a new name. However, reports from last year claim that the club would be open to selling off the naming rights for the stand in order to raise extra funds.

