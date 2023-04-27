A new potential transfer target has emerged on Liverpool’s radar as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his midfield.

Liverpool are continuing to scour the transfer market for midfield options ahead of the 2023/24 season, and a new target has emerged on Jurgen Klopp’s list.

The Reds are reportedly eyeing up a move for Kalvin Phillips, who joined Manchester City for a fee of £42 million last summer.

That’s according to the Daily Star, who say Klopp has targeted the England midfielder after the pursuit of Jude Bellingham was forced to take a back seat.

The report claims Liverpool would be looking to land a deal for the out-of-favour Phillips for significantly less than what their Premier League rivals paid a year ago.

Liverpool have Kalvin Phillips on their radar

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips looks on during a match

Up until July 2022, Phillips spent his entire senior career with Leeds United, and celebrated their long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League three years ago.

After tallying 234 appearances for the Whites, the midfielder signed for Man City as Pep Guardiola bolstered his midfield. But since his arrival at the Etihad, Phillips has yet to establish himself as a regular under the Spaniard.

In fact, the 27-year-old has played just 16 matches in sky blue since joining last summer and now seems to be ready to move on and try his hand at another club.

According to the report, Phillips is open to making the move to Anfield, and Liverpool have also made it clear that they are interested in his services.

The Merseyside outfit would reportedly be looking to secure him full-time for £35 million when the summer transfer window opens.

Liverpool looking to sign new midfielders

The Reds are on the hunt to transform their midfield as they assess the problem areas in the team.

Alongside Phillips, Liverpool have also registered their interest in Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, and Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister. As it stands though, their top priority remains in trying to pry Mason Mount away from Chelsea.

