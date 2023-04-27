Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Benfica centre-back António Silva as they weigh up a potential move for him this summer.

That’s according to Football Insider, who have been told that the Reds have sent scouts out to Portugal to monitor the 19-year-old towards the end of the season. The Merseyside club isn’t the only runner in the race for his services though, as Manchester City and Manchester United are also said to be keen, meaning Benfica are prepared for a battle over Silva’s signature when the transfer window opens.

Liverpool interested in defender António Silva

Antonio Silva of Benfica celebrates scoring a goal

Liverpool are very much set on transforming their midfield this summer, with Jurgen Klopp already identifying a handful of potential targets to bring to Anfield. However, new centre-back options are also a priority for the Reds and they have every intention to land five new signings.

Klopp is said to be concerned over his defensive line, as injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté have left the team vulnerable at the back. Signing Silva would certainly add more depth to the squad and despite only being 19 years of age, he has already received top-drawer praise for his defensive abilities.

Jan Vertonghen, who spent two years with Benfica after leaving Spurs in 2020, paid Silva a huge compliment when discussing Benfica’s options at the back. Speaking to Record earlier this year, the Belgian said he believes Silva “will be a legend” if he continues on this upwards trajectory.

