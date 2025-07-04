Well-wishers leave flowers at a memorial set up close to Anfield football ground for their Portuguese forward Diogo Jota in Liverpool, north-west England July 3, 2025. Liverpool striker Diogo Jota died along with his brother early July 3, 2025 in a road accident in northwest Spain | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool fans have flocked to Anfield to pay their respects to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva

Liverpool fans have been arriving at Anfield to pay their respects to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, following the tragic deaths of the two brothers in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Jota and his brother were travelling in northwest Spain when their car went off the road. The sudden and shocking nature of the pair’s passing has produced a huge outpouring of emotion and sadness across the footballing world.

From the thousands of tribute - which total too many to count - it is clear that Jota was much loved by those close to him. He is survived by his wife and three young children. Hundreds of Liverpool supporters have turned Anfield into a sea of tributes for the Portugal international. His funeral will be held in Portugal on Saturday morning.

Arne Slot pays tribute to Diogo Jota

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said in a statement released by the club: “What to say? What can anyone say at a time like this when the shock and the pain is so incredibly raw? I wish I had the words but I know I do not.

“All I have are feelings that I know so many people will share about a person and a player we loved dearly and a family we care so much about.

“My first thoughts are not those of a football manager. They are of a father, a son, a brother and an uncle and they belong to the family of Diogo and Andre Silva who have experienced such an unimaginable loss.

“My message to them is very clear – you will never walk alone. The players, the staff, the supporters of Liverpool Football Club are all with you and from what I have seen today, the same can be said of the wider family of football.”

A statement on behalf of the club’s ownership group read: “This tragic situation and the reality of it is truly shocking, devastating and has left us numb with grief. We therefore cannot imagine how the immediate and wider family of these remarkable brothers must be feeling. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with them all.

“We all know what Diogo could do on the field of play and the vital role he played in our successes since he joined this club in 2020. How he quickly became a firm fan favourite, and his song reverberated around Anfield and in stadiums across the world.

“So many special moments, so many special memories.

“But beyond the player that we all knew was a wonderfully humble human being, he was sincere, intelligent, funny, tough and created connections with people everywhere he went. He had a zest for life that was utterly contagious. Diogo was a loving father, son, husband and brother, and we, and everyone who knew him, will miss him deeply as we all try to process the enormity of today.”

Liverpool will look to honour Jota as a club with ‘meaningful tributes’ while a book of condolence has been opened at Anfield and online for supporters and members of the public.

You’ll Never Walk Alone, Diogo.