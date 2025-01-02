Liverpool announce ‘agreement finalised’ as defender ‘delighted’ by extension

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool have finalised an agreement for one of their defenders to remain out on loan until the end of the season

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has agreed to extend his loan with League Two side Morecambe until the end of the 2024-25 season. The centre-back joined the EFL side back in August, with the agreement only set to last until January.

However, all parties have struck a deal that will see him remain at the fourth-tier strugglers until the end of the campaign. The 23-year-old has played in 21 of the club’s 24 League Two games. The Shrimps have been enduring a tough season and sit in the bottom two relegation places with 20 points. However, they are far from down and out in the battle for EFL survival with the three teams immediately above them on 22 points each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Morecambe. The defender helped an injury-stricken Liverpool qualify for the Champions League during the 2020-21 campaign alongside centre-back partner Nat Phillips. He has made 19 senior appearances for the Reds, all of which came during the 2020-21 season. He has had other loan spells with Kidderminster Harriers, Swansea City, Blackpool, Aberdeen and Port Vale. His contract at Anfield runs until the summer of 2026 but it is likely he will depart on a permanent basis this summer.

Williams ‘delighted’ to extend stay with Morecambe

Williams spoke to the Morecambe club website about his decision to stay with the club, saying: “I’m delighted to be staying for the rest of the season. The fans, staff and all the players have made me feel so welcome and I couldn’t have enjoyed my time more. Let’s kick on and have a good 2025."

Manager Derek Adams added: “It’s great for him because I think he’s gone from strength to strength since being here. He enjoys the club, he enjoys working with the staff, the players, and I think that’s very important. Quite easily, he could’ve moved on but that could’ve stopped his growth pattern, and I think staying here, playing week in week out, will benefit him in the long run.”

Williams made 26 appearances for Kidderminster during his loan spell in the 2019-20 campaign. His most games for a single team is with Liverpool Under-18s. He has yet to find a place to settle but will likely be relied upon heavily over the coming months as the Shrimps seek to claw themselves away from the League Two relegation fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Status on Liverpool’s other loanees

Liverpool loanee Ben Doak of Middlesbrough runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City AFC and Middlesbrough FC at MKM Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Hull, England | Getty Images

Williams is one of six Liverpool players currently out on loan. Winger Ben Doak is with Championship play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough and has been a key player for the Riverside Stadium club. He has played 20 league games for Boro, scoring two goals and providing five assists. Stefan Bajcetic is with Red Bull Salzburg and has been a regular for the club in the Austrian Bundesliga. He has been unable to nail down a starting place, however, starting in just six of his 12 appearances so far.

Phillips, like Doak, is also plying his trade in the Championship after joining Derby County on loan on deadline day. He has made 18 league appearances for the Rams, with 10 of those coming from the start with the other eight off the bench. Defender Calvin Ramsay is with League One side Wigan Athletic but has played just eight times in the third tier and has not made a league appearance since the end of October in a 2-2 draw with Blackpool. Marcelo Pitaluga is with Scottish Championship side Livingston but has made just two appearances for the club, both of which have come in the Scottish Challenge Cup.