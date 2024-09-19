AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool news: The young midfielder started in the Champions League defeat to Sparta Prague.

Liverpool loanee Stefan Bajcetic experienced a harsh reality check in RB Salzburg’s opening UEFA Champions League game.

Despite one of his side’s better players, they were well beaten three-nil on the night by a dominant Sparta Prague side as Pep Lijnders’ campaign got off to the worst possible start. Having gone behind in the first two minutes, they never recovered and it was a tough start for his young side.

Starting in midfield was Bajcetic, who was making his first Champions League appearance since facing Real Madrid in the 2022/23 season where he first introduced himself to the Liverpool fans. He began in midfield alongside former Reds Bobby Clark who joined in a permanent deal this summer.

His loan is a perfect chance to develop in a title-chasing team and to gain key experience in the Champions League but it was certainly a vital learning curve as while he was consistent in his work, his side struggled overall. In terms of his figures, he had the second-most touches of any player (95), making the third-most passes (68) with a pass completion rate of 88%.

Plus, he was positive looking forward, as no player made more passes into the final third (12), with only Sparta winger Veljko Birmancevic (17) contested more duels than his 14, with Bajcetic winning seven of those. On top of that, he also created the joint-most chances (two) and had one shot on goal in a game in which Salzburg dominated possession (71%) and he can be proud of his display despite the result.

Eyed as a potential long-term figure for Liverpool’s midfield, he was hailed as a ‘top quality’ player by current midfielder Tyler Morton in an interview last year. Speaking after he secured a loan move, he said; “I do get asked that question (about Bajcetic) but I am my own player. Stefan is a top quality footballer”.

Jurgen Klopp, who gave him his debut, was also a huge advocate of the Spaniard who came into the side during a rocky spell in the 2022/23 season and impressed. A long-term injury saw last season became a write-off and since then he has developed physically and is looking to enjoy a strong season before returning to the first-team squad next year. With Wataru Endo likely to depart after this season - given his reduced role - Bajcetic could easily replace him in the squad which is the most likely outcome for both parties. It will then be up to Arne Slot whether he is ready to make a real impact.