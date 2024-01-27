Liverpool 'approach' £51m La Liga star but Real Madrid clause could scupper hopes

Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are considering their options to replace the exit-linked Mohamed Salah, who could be leaving the club this summer as a knock-on effect of Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he will be stepping down from his role as manager.

The Egyptian has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield since last summer, following Saudi Arabia's intense interest in his signature. There have been some reports claiming there are talks of a potential contract extension for Salah but Klopp's decision to leave could be the nudge the 31-year-old needs to pursue a new chapter in his career.

A number of potential replacements have been mentioned over the last few months and Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo is one of the latest to appear on the radar. Spanish outlet Nacional recently reported that the Japanese international is 'the chosen one' to replace Salah, who has decided that 'the time has come to leave' the club he has devoted almost seven years to (via Football365).

Klopp also reportedly 'requested' that Liverpool line up a move for Kubo but there have been contrasting reports that suggest this move isn't going to be as simple as the club might like.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool 'approached' Sociedad to sign Kubo in the early stages of the January window but the club 'did not contemplate his departure' and the player himself 'did not want to listen to the proposal either'.

Liverpool remain interested in Kubo, who has contributed six goals and four assists so far this season. However, even if they can win over the player and club, Real Madrid could get in the way of their plans.

