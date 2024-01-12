Liverpool remain linked to potential new signings as we continue through the January transfer window.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Pep Lijnders recently explained that because of their big summer spending, Liverpool will likely have a quiet January transfer window. However, this hasn't stopped new rumours from popping up and linking the Reds to exciting new potential signings.

After splashing the cash on a midfield restructure, Liverpool have been connected with defensive transfer targets. There's a slight injury crisis at Anfield right now, with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas both out of action, Trent Alexander-Arnold facing a short injury stint, and Joël Matip completely out of the picture with an ACL injury. The Reds are managing fine for the time being but they cannot afford any more blows to their backline.

This is probably why new defensive links continue to appear and the latest one has placed Liverpool in pole position to sign Jean-Clair Todibo. According to French outlet Nice-Matin, relayed via Get French Football News, Jurgen Klopp's side are now 'leading' rivals Manchester United in the race to sign the 24-year-old.

United, who are experiencing defensive woes of their own and are looking to bring in fresh meat, have been linked with Todibo for some time now. According to the report though, Liverpool now have their noses in front as Klopp is 'tempted' by the idea of an all French partnership between Todibo and Ibrahima Konaté, with Virgil van Dijk turning 33 this year.

Tottenham Hotspur were also strongly linked to signing the Nice defender but their decision to bring in Radu Drăgușin has ended this narrative.