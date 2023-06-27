The latest Liverpool transfer news as Jurgen Klopp’s side are reportedly considering a loan move for a defender who has not featured for the club since 2021.

It is still the early stages of the summer transfer window but Liverpool have already been on of the most active Premier League sides.

The Anfield club moved early to agree a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and are currently being linked with several other potential new faces. In terms of players leaving the club, young full-back Calvin Ramsay has agreed a season long loan move to EFL Championship side Preston North End.

The Scotland international arrived at the club from Aberdeen last summer but injuries prevented him from featuring more in and around the first team and, at 19, the right back still has plenty of time to grow into a potential star for the Merseyside club. This summer, Ramsay’s former club Aberdeen also agreed a deal for Liverpool academy graduate Leighton Clarkson who has now left the club permanently after impressing Dons boss Barry Robson while on loan last season.

Now, fresh reports suggest that Clarkson could be about to link up with a former teammate who he will know well from his time coming through the ranks at the Reds. Per a report from Football Insider, Aberdeen are ‘leading the race’ to land defender Rhys Williams on a season-long loan.

The 22-year old spent last season at Blackpool and the campaign before that at Swansea City but left both clubs after six months. After two seasons in the EFL Championship, he could be set to test himself in the Scottish Premiership and the UEFA Europa League with the north east side. The report claims that Aberdeen are ‘hopeful’ they can agree a deal for the centre back although there is thought to be competition for his signature.