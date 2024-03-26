Following the return of Michael Edwards in his new role as CEO of Football for Fenway Sports Group, the former Liverpool sporting director has made the decision to bring in Richard Hughes to take on his former position.

Hughes, who will leave his role as technical director for Bournemouth this June, has a busy summer ahead of him. Not only are the Reds expected to bring in some blockbuster new signings but keeping hold of important players after Jurgen Klopp leaves is just as important.

With a new manager yet to be selected, Liverpool have their eyes on all corners of the market right now. Rumours continue to swirl around the club and their push for the Premier League title after a disappointing 2022/23 season makes them all the more an attractive destination.

Padding out their injury-stricken defence will be a priority for the Reds but there is still interest in bringing in a new midfielder or two. After failing to land deals for Roméo Lavia and Moisés Caicedo, Liverpool scrambled for a Fabinho replacement and were able to bring in Wataru Endō. While the Japan captain has impressed lately with his performances, the club are still sniffing out a potential marquee No.6 signing.

There have been a number of names mentioned since last summer's window slammed shut but one of the latest on the radar is Sofyan Amrabat, who is currently seeing out a disappointing loan spell with rivals Manchester United.

The Morocco international joined Old Trafford on a one-year deal from Fiorentina on Deadline Day. United paid a reported £8.5 million to claim him for the season, and his contract has a £21 million option to buy clause included. However, Amrabat's maiden Premier League season has been far from the ideal debut.

The 27-year-old has been limited to just 14 outings, starting only seven of them. His last four appearances saw him play a combined 24 minutes and he is due to return to Italy after an unsuccessful move. However, according to Fichajes, Liverpool are among those interest in bringing Amrabat in this summer.