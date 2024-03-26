Michael Edwards, who is returning to Liverpool and will spearhead the club's transition to a post Jurgen Klopp era

Former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards has returned to the club in a new capacity, following his initial exit in 2022 after a ten-year stint with the Reds. The 44-year-old, who was responsible for signing the likes of Mohamed Salah, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, is now the CEO of Football for Fenway Sports Group.

Liverpool's owners announced the news earlier this month, with Edwards stating it was 'vital' that if he was to return to Anfield, it needed to be in a position with 'renewed vigour and energy'.

"In practice, this means having fresh challenges and opportunities," Edwards said. "As such, one of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club, growing this area of their organisation. I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary."

Less than a month since his appointment, FSG and Edwards are already discussing the purchase of a new club. That's according to Football Insider, who report that the company are 'exploring a deal' to purchase Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse.

FSG are looking to build 'a multi-club network' and talks over a 'potential buyout' have been held between the US-based investment group and the French club.

Forbes recently released the World’s Most Valuable Sports Empires for 2024 and Fenway Sports Group are listed in third with a staggering value of $12.95 billion (£11.11bn), with only Arsenal owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (£13.37bn) and Liberty Media (£15.63bn), who acquired Formula One in 2016, above them.

