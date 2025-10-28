Liverpool manager Arne Slot. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire).

Arne Slot has more than a few issues to solve with Liverpool and Alan Pardew has name what he thinks is the biggest.

When Liverpool signed Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike after the arrival of Florian Wirtz, their fans had every right to be excited about the season ahead.

A team that had strolled to the Premier League title without a consistent no.9 now had some serious firepower. They were also adding one of the best playmakers and attacking midfielders in Europe in Wirtz. A hard-working, well-organised unit now had the star dust needed to turn domestic success into dominance and make continental success a realistic target. Since matchday one, there has been a problem that needs to be addressed.

Alan Pardew names Liverpool’s biggest problem this season

Speaking on the Talksport Daily podcast, Alan Pardew has targeted the defence as an area where something just doesn’t seem to be right this season as well as identifying another problem for Slot to solve: “And then when you look in front of that (the defence), you know, (Curtis) Jones played yesterday on Saturday and (Dominik) Szoboszlai played. So (Alexis) Mac Allister didn't get a game. So why didn't Mac Allister get a game?

“So I think there's an issue there about who's the right side, (Ryan) Gravenberch wasn't there. He was the glue from last year. So there's a lot you could point out. (Mohamed) Salah, okay, not doing the work. Perhaps he's done in the past down that side. It's particularly defensive work. (Cody) Gakpo is not a natural defender. He's outstanding as a forward defensive player. So there's a lot of weaknesses defensively when you actually analyse it.

“And I think Arne really is like searching, particularly, I think, at the back and in that central area of a stability. And when you put (Florian) Wirtz in that mix as well, now this boy who's come second most expensive player in Europe after (Alexander) Isak, who obviously is now injured, another new face, (Hugo) Ekitike at the top of the pitch, another new face. So there's a lot of new, isn't there, when you start analysing it. And I think this is their problem. It's like an unfamiliarity and I, you know, the point you made to me was they don't look like a team.”

What changes do Liverpool need to make?

Slot assumed that Milos Kerkez would adapt straight away at Liverpool and yet he has shown nothing like the player that was seen at Bournemouth. Calls for Kerkez to be dropped and Robertson to be reinstated are not a surprise. The Scotland captain’s powers have waned from his peak, but Slot needs players he trusts and players who have the ability and mentality for a fight. The 31-year old didn’t pull any punches in his post-match interview and, as vice-captain, there are few better in the dressing room to have in the trenches.

The other two problems that Pardew touches on are at right-back and centre-half. If Jeremie Frimpong wasn’t signed to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, another right-back should have been. In the last 10 games, Slot has only played the same player two games in a row once. The other issue is Ibrahima Konate. The manager has preferred the France international consistently over Joe Gomez but the time has come for the longest serving player to get his chance in the team, there certainly wouldn’t be any questions about his commitment.