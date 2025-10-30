I was a key part of a winning Manchester City team – but now I could make a shock move to Liverpool | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Hopes were high when the 2025/26 Premier League campaign kicked off after a summer transfer window that never saw a dull day for Liverpool fans.

For one reason or another, Arne Slot hasn’t found retaining the title quite as easy as winning it at the first attempt despite a record transfer spend and having the sort of squad that will be the envy of all but only a few managers across the globe. Arsenal look comfortable at the top of the table, however, they have faltered before when leading from the front and it is the fine line of set-pieces that sees them winning games by the odd goal. Their defence is what will make them hard to dislodge.

Liverpool given title verdict

Arsenal have conceded three goals in nine league games whilst Liverpool have conceded 14, only five teams have conceded more, it doesn’t take a genius to work out what Slot needs to fix first in terms of the list of problems that he has on his desk. Seven points is a far from insurmountable lead, although Chris Sutton, talking on BBC Five Live, reckons that it is an uphill battle that might not be winnable: “I think Arsenal will win the Premier League and win it comfortably. I agree with everything Andros (Townsend) says.

“The distance covered thing I think is fascinating because I think we've spoken in the past on here about teams who cover the distance and who will be knackered after Christmas. So, I don't really want to read too much into that, but their strength and depth, they will beat teams anyhow. And when you look at the drop off of Liverpool this season, Manchester City seem a little bit fragile and just, I don't want to just say too reliant on Erling Haaland, but that does seem to be a little bit of the case.

“I think Gyokeres will eventually fire for Arsenal and he'll be a good signing. It hasn't quite happened for him, but just what they've got coming off the bench, and they'll have Madueke back from injury, Odegaard hasn't sort of hit his straps. And when you think about their strength and depth, that ability, that they have class in terms of Eze and Saka. And if it doesn't work on that sort of front, you know, for one week, then they'll just knock a set piece in and win that way. They don't concede goals, Arsenal, and that's the biggest thing. They're going to score, they'll find a way to score, and they'll keep a clean sheet, and that's why they'll win the league.”

How Liverpool can turn the tables on Arsenal

In previous seasons, Arsenal always spoke about their injury list being the reason why they haven’t been able to sustain a title challenge. This season, they have no excuses. Compared to Liverpool, they have virtually a fully fit squad and don’t have a lot of players missing who would force their way into the starting XI. What Slot and Liverpool need to do is reset and turn the tables on Mikel Arteta. Start the mind games.

Every time Slot or a Liverpool player is asked if they can still win the title, instead of saying that it is far from over, which it obviously isn’t, they should say that it is Arsenal’s to lose. Turn the attention over to the Emirates and see how they deal with the expectation of having to win every week. Their position as chasers to either Man City or Liverpool is no longer relevant and they now need to be looking over their shoulder. The league title is never won before Christmas and all Slot and his men can do is concentrate on themselves. Even if the gap can be cut to less than five points by the time Santa comes and the goals start to dry up from corners, Sutton might yet be proven wrong.