Arne Slot has come under fire for his squad choices against Crystal Palace

Arne Slot has been accused of ‘throwing the towel’ in before a ball was even kicked when Liverpool faced Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup this week.

The Reds were knocked out of the tournament by the Eagles, who enjoyed a dominant 3-0 win at Anfield. The loss marked Liverpool’s sixth in seven games, raising major concerns about Slot’s squad and their ability to perform.

While Liverpool’s torrid run of form remains a huge talking point, the biggest red flag from the match was Slot’s squad choices. The manager opted for ten changes to his previous starting 11 and a bench lacking any senior players.

Arne Slot names inexperienced Liverpool bench to face Crystal Palace

While the likes of Kieran Morrison and Trey Nyoni started the match, a substitute bench with an average age of 19.4 years waited to be called upon. The oldest of the subs were Kaide Gordon and Tommy Pilling, who are both 21.

Slot fielded a risky lineup but left himself with no reliable figures to call upon later in the game. Five players who were named on the bench are still yet to receive their first senior debut. The substitutes Slot selected have a combined 13 senior appearances between them.

These young players were given huge responsibilities when they faced Crystal Palace on Wednesday - a team Liverpool know are hard to crack. The Eagles have already upset the Reds this season and it was unlikely they would also field a side made up of mostly youth players.

Jamie Redknapp has aired his frustrations over Slot’s squad decision, and Jamie O’Hara is one of the latest to weigh in.

Arne Slot slammed for latest Liverpool squad decision

O’Hara was left frustrated with Slot’s squad choices and has branded his substitutes list as a ‘disgrace’. The pundit and former Tottenham Hotspur ace also believes it was Slot’s way of dismissing the game and, in turn, the Carabao Cup itself.

“I think he put the young kids out there really and truthfully just to say ‘I don’t want to be in this competition, I don’t fancy it’.” O’Hara told Sky Sports.

“The bench was a disgrace. When you look at the other teams who have been in the competition, Arsenal, Spurs, Newcastle, yes they made changes but the benches were strong.

“So if it wasn’t going your way and you wanted to get back in the game or make something happen they had players there to make something happen like Arsenal did with Saka he comes on and scores.”

O’Hara described Liverpool’s youngsters as ‘lambs to the slaughter’ in the clash against Crystal Palace. Out of the 20 players named in the match day squad, only two - Alexis Mac Allister and Milos Kerkez - have been regular starters this season.

“Liverpool’s bench last night, he threw the towel in, he waived the white flag and said I don’t want to be in the competition,” he continued.

“That says to me he knows he is under huge pressure at the moment to get results in the Premier League and the Champions League so he’s just binned the Carabao Cup.

“Lambs to the slaughter a bit with the young kids putting them out there it is a bit harsh on them, Crystal Palace are a good side, put youngsters out there in-front of Liverpool fans who are a bit edgy at the moment and they got battered.”