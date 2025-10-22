Arne Slot's future at Liverpool is already being discussed | Getty Images

Arne Slot’s position as Liverpool manager is now being discussed following recent reports

Reports are starting to circle around Arne Slot’s future as Liverpool manager following another disappointing result. Their latest defeat to Manchester United puts them fourth in the Premier League table, despite once holding a five-point lead at the top of the standings.

The Reds have now lost four games in a row in all competitions, something they haven’t done in more than a decade. Amid this alarming run of results from the champions, reports have suggested Slot is now in hot water, just eight games into the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool’s quartet of losses has put Slot’s position as manager ‘in danger’. The club are reportedly ‘questioning his ability’ to manage the current team transition, with the aim to succeed, not rebuild.

The Liverpool board is ‘demanding’ the manager ‘stabilise’ his team’s performances before they fall too far away from the title-challenging pack this season. Big-money signings over the summer must also start performing better. Both of these requests are more than justified and fair, and Slot has reportedly already recognised things must improve.

However, suggestions the Dutchman’s job could be on the line seem rather rash. It has also been reported by indykaila that an ‘emergency team meeting’ was called to take place on Tuesday. The account also claims that Dominik Szoboszlai confirmed said meeting and revealed: “We spoke with each other, but the most important [thing] is that we stay together.”

Knee-jerk reactions at Liverpool must be avoided

This is undoubtedly a concerning and frustrating time for Liverpool and their fans. Their worst run of form since 2014 will be weighing heavy for multiple reasons. The main one being the mammoth amount of money spent on new signings over the summer.

Competition is also fierce in the Premier League this season, so even the slightest slip-ups could completely flip things on their head.

Slot arrived at the club with big shoes to fill as Jurgen Klopp’s successor but still managed to win the Premier League at the first time of asking with a ten-point buffer. Their impressive title-winning season set the bar incredibly high, so it’s understandable to see the rising levels of frustration.

However, talks of Slot being ‘in danger’ at this point are far too early and quite frankly, a load of utter nonsense. Yes, the Reds are expected to see positive results after spending a record-breaking amount of money over the summer, but big changes have been made. The club cannot be expected to return to last season’s form right away while sometimes bedding in as many as four new signings at a time.

Even when Liverpool were winning earlier this season, their results were far from the standard of last season. The reliance on late comebacks was never going to be a stable strategy for a title-defending season. There is a lot to reconsider at Liverpool but from a tactics point of view, not the man in charge, at least not this early on.

While some decisions like starting Milos Kerkez over Andy Robertson have come under fire, others including making Ryan Gravenberch a key player have paid off in dividends.

Liverpool’s title-winning season under Slot has set the standard incredibly high, which is partly why these recent results feel so hard to swallow.

“For now, though, there is no knee-jerk reaction to the four-game slump in terms of how they see the future,” TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones said in a contrasting report from other outlets.

“They will stand by him and hope that this turns around so that everyone is happy with how things are progressing, so that they can secure a longer-term future.”