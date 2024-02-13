Liverpool got back to winning ways over the weekend, beating Burnley 3-1 in front of a record 60,000 Anfield crowd. Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez were on hand with the goals to keep Jurgen Klopp's side at the top of the Premier League for another week.

Arsenal and Manchester City also won over the weekend and both remain hot on the heels of Liverpool in what is set to be a thrilling title race. Previous campaigns have seen city battle either Liverpool or Arsenal but the three-horse race brings with it more excitement and less room for error.

City have a game in hand over their two title rivals, with just 14 games remaining for Liverpool and Arsenal. It means almost every game between now and May will be a must win and LiverpoolWorld has taken a look at each team's run-in.

Liverpool's title run-in

Average position of opposition: 11th. Verdict: Liverpool will hope to take maximum points from their next three games before a potentially tough run of fixtures. City and Everton pose very different challenges for Klopp's men while United at Old Trafford could prove tough, given their recent uptick in form.

Liverpool's final few games are no walkover, with Tottenham and Aston Villa still likely fighting for a Champions League place come May. They do have the benefit of a home match on the final weekend, however.

City’s title run-in

Chelsea (H), Brentford (H), Bournemouth (A), Manchester United (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Aston Villa (H), Crystal Palace (A), Luton Town (H), Tottenham (A), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H), Fulham (A), West Ham (H)

Average position of opposition: 10th. Verdict: That extra game will have played out by the end of this month and so there will be a clearer idea of who is really leading the race by then. City's chances of a fourth straight title might be decided in March, a month in which they face United, Liverpool and Arsenal. If Pep Guardiola's side can be in the driving seat after facing Tottenham, then it would be hard for anyone to knock them off their perch.

Arsenal’s title run-in

Burnley (A), Newcastle (H), Sheffield United (A), Brentford (H), Chelsea (H), Manchester City (A), Luton Town (H), Brighton (A), Aston Villa (H), Wolves (A), Tottenham (A), Bournemouth (H), Manchester United (A), Everton (H)