Murillo has been linked with a move to Liverpool. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool and Arsenal are chasing one of the most sought after defenders in the Premier League

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool are reported to be among the main suitors for the highly-rated Nottingham Forest defender Murillo in the summer window.

The league leaders already boast one of the best defensive records in the league after conceding just 31 goals in 33 matches this season but remain keen on adding further reinforcements despite tying club captain Virgil van Dijk down to a new two-year-deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liverpool skipper, largely regarded as one of the world’s best, is 33-years-old and approaching the twilight years of his career. Meanwhile, centre back partner Ibrahima Konate is out of contract in 2026 and susceptible to injuries. There’s also uncertainty surrounding the future of Jarell Quansah amid reported Newcastle United interest and uncertainty surrounding the future of Joe Gomez.

Murillo has been one of the best performing centre backs in the league this season and is seen as the calibre of player that can slot seamlessly into Liverpool’s defence - enabling the club to defend their league title and potentially go further in European competitions after his year’s round of 16 exit.

Liverpool and Arsenal eye Murillo transfer

Caught Offside understands Liverpool and Arsenal are keen to sign 22-year-old defender Murillo from Nottingham Forest this summer. The outlet reports the defender is valued at around £68m (€80m) by the City Ground club, who are keen to extend the player’s current contract which expires in 2029, with talks reportedly ongoing. Liverpool held talks over a move in January but these did not materialise into a deal.

The Brazilian moved to the City Ground in 2023 from Corinthians as something of an unknown entity by most English football fans despite his £12m price tag. In his first year at Forest, he won the club’s Player of the Season award and helped them to a 17th place finish despite a four point deduction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this year he’s taken his game to new heights and is a fundamental part of one of the best defensive teams in the league, and one that’s chasing Champions League qualification for the first time since the 1980s. Murillo has played 34 times in the league for Forest, helping the club to fourth position while also reaching the FA Cup semi-final.

What would Murillo bring to Liverpool

Murillo is one of the top performing defenders in the Premier League and someone that is approaching his peak years. He’s got the potential to succeed Virgil van Dijk in the Reds backline once his deal expires and is seen as the perfect apprentice to learn from the Dutchman in his final two seasons while still gaining valuable minutes and experience for Arne Slot.

Murillo has produced 66 blocks this season - the second most in the Premier League - and is also blessed with excellent awareness to cut out danger with 219 clearances, which is the most of any defender in the league, via fbref. He’s blessed with excellent defensive awareness and has cleared the ball off the line on three occasions this season, which is the joint most of any player in the league.

Murillo plays in a team which plays deep and thrives in the system with his excellent long-range passing but is also effective at striking the ball from distance and carrying the ball out of defence which are components he would get more chance to utilise in Liverpool’s possession based system.