Liverpool are set to earn a big financial boost as a result of their stellar campaign

Liverpool are edging closer to their second league title of the Premier League era and their first since winning the league with 99 points under Jurgen Klopp in 2020.The Reds have been the standout team in the division since the first ball was kicked in August, leaving them with an 11 point lead over second placed Arsenal with just seven games to spare.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, who has recently signed a new deal, and club captain Virgil van Dijk who is expected to follow suit, have been pivotal alongside the likes of Allison Becker, Ryan Gravenberch and Luis Diaz in what truly has been an incredible year at Anfield.

Winning the league not only gives Liverpool the bragging rights of being the best team in the country after four years of City dominance, it also offers them a huge incentive in terms of cash prize, offering a vital boost in terms of financial fair play and the team’s chance of going again next season with further additions in the transfer market.

But how much will Liverpool earn if they are crowned league champions this season? And will their earnings compare to the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle and Manchester United?

How much do Liverpool get for winning the Premier League?

The Premier League merit payments are distributed on a sliding scale from 1st to 20th, made up of combined earnings from domestic and international broadcast deals.

According to Football365, last season the difference in prize money was around £2.8m per position, with champions Manchester City earning £56.4m and the Blades getting just under £3m.

Liverpool can expect to earn a similar amount this season in terms of revenue which could prove vital in the club’s quest for new players as they target a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who looks poised to move to Real Madrid while also being linked with potential upgrades elsewhere in the pitch such as centre forward and left-back.Here is a breakdown of what club can expect to earn based on their current league position

(Liverpool) – £56.4m (Arsenal) – £53.5m (Nottingham Forest) – £50.7m (Chelsea) – £47.9m (Newcastle) – £45.1m (Manchester City) – £42.2m (Aston Villa) – £39.4m (Fulham) – £36.7m (Brighton) – £33.8m (Bournemouth) – £31m (Crystal Palace) – £28.2m (Brentford) – £25.4m (Manchester United) – £22.5m (Spurs) – £19.7m (Everton) – £16.9m (West Ham) – £14m (Wolves) – £11.3m (Ipswich) – £8.5m (Leicester) – £5.7m (Southampton) – £2.8m

What Premier League clubs will earn based on their TV selection and other factors this season

Top-flight clubs earn a reported figure of around £0.8m per game based on their TV deals with Sky Sports and TNT Sports which can also be added on to their existing earnings based on league position.

This can occasionally lead to a discrepancy in terms of earnings per team as those televised more can earn slightly more money than a team finishing higher than them as we saw last term with £26.9m in facility fees compared to Manchester City’s £24.4m.

Based on figures from Football 365, this is what each team can expect in total when all the factors are taken into account, if the league table remains the same.

Liverpool – £175.8m Arsenal – £172.1m Chelsea – £163.8m Nottingham Forest – £163.4m Newcastle – £162m Manchester City – £158.2m Aston Villa – £156.3m Fulham – £143.5m Brighton – £142.2m Bournemouth – £141.2m Manchester United – £140.2m Crystal Palace – £138.3m Spurs – £134.1m Brentford – £133.9m Everton – £125.3m West Ham – £124.2m Wolves – £119.7m Leicester – £112.9m Ipswich – £112.8m Southampton – £107.1m