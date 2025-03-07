Liverpool, Man United and Man City are all reportedly keen to sign the Serie A man.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

A report from CaughtOffside suggests that the Reds have the 25-year-old on their radar ahead of the summer transfer window. The Reds tried to strengthen their engine room last summer but their pursuit of Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi failed to bear fruit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Gravenberch has been sensational in Liverpool’s Premier League title assault, starting every game to date. But head coach Arne Slot could look to add cover competition for places in the middle of the park.

Ederson is a player who the Reds are aware of. He was part of the Atalanta side who stunned Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in last season’s Europa League, earning a 3-0 win at Anfield in the quarter-finals. La Dea went on to win the competition - and they are challenging for the Serie A crown this term. Atalanta sit third and three points behind Italian leaders Inter Milan, with Ederson making 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and two assists.

It is claimed that Liverpool have ‘reached out to gather information’ about the two-cap Brazil international. Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City are also reportedly keen on Ederson and a price tag of €60 million has been suggested. He was also linked with Liverpool last summer.

Liverpool’s options

Liverpool’s midfield has been highly impressive this season. The Reds are barnstorming their way to the Premier League and can move 16 points clear with a win over Southampton on Saturday. Gravenberch has excelled, while Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have chiefly made up Slot’s favoured three. Curtis Jones has also impressed when he has featured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there are some fears among supporters that Gravenberch has been asked to play too many minutes and there is no like-for-like replacement. Wataru Endo was a regular in the number-six position under Klopp but has found himself down the pecking order and has not started a league match this season. The Japan international has been excellent in helping seeing games out, though, and his attitude has been lauded by Slot on several occasions.

Speaking after a 2-0 win over Newcastle last month, Slot said: “I appreciate him a lot as a football player but also as a human being because no matter how many minutes the team needs him [for], he always shows up.

“The reason why he always shows up – and that is what makes him special, and I’ve said it a few times before – is players, and I have worked with many that were in a similar situation like him, don’t always find the energy to train well the day after a game when they didn’t have playing time or two days after a game, but it doesn’t matter which day of the week it is or if he has played, he always gives his best in every training session and, as a result of that, every time the team needs him he shows up. That’s a big compliment for him, that he brings performances in like he did today.”