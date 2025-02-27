Liverpool earned a 2-0 win over Newcastle United and Wataru Endo helped see out all three points.

Arne Slot heaped praise on Wataru Endo after he helped see out another Liverpool victory on the road to the Premier League title.

The midfielder has been reduced to a peripheral role since Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat. Ryan Gravenberch has been the preferred option in the number-six role, with Endo not making a start in the Reds’ charge towards the top-flight crown.

Despite his lack of regular chances, Slot has been mightily impressed by Endo’s selfless attitude and how he delivers when Liverpool are in need. The Reds boss said: “I appreciate him a lot as a football player but also as a human being because no matter how many minutes the team needs him [for], he always shows up.

“The reason why he always shows up – and that is what makes him special, and I've said it a few times before – is players, and I have worked with many that were in a similar situation like him, don't always find the energy to train well the day after a game when they didn't have playing time or two days after a game, but it doesn't matter which day of the week it is or if he has played, he always gives his best in every training session and, as a result of that, every time the team needs him he shows up. That's a big compliment for him, that he brings performances in like he did today.”

Liverpool’s win over Newcastle, courtesy of goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, was their fifth Premier League game in 15 days. They are now 13 points clear at the summit after Arsenal were held to a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Given how difficult the recent run of fixtures has been, Slot was delighted with the results. The Reds beat Wolverhampton Wanderers, City and Newcastle along with earning draws at Everton and Aston Villa.

Slot added: “What impressed me most was that this was our fifth game in 15 days and the four before weren't the most simple ones. So, Everton we all know how an emotional game that was for both teams but definitely for us as well and then Wolves and then two difficult away games with [Aston] Villa and [Manchester] City.

“To show up the way we did tonight, hardly conceding a chance against a very good team like Newcastle, is a big compliment for the players [in] how they handled these five games in 15 days.”

Liverpool now have a break before they return to action against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday evening.