Liverpool attacker wanted by European giants as Man Utd target emerges on radar

Liverpool pair Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool are back in action this weekend with an away trip to West Ham as they look to return to winning ways. They lost 2-0 against Everton at Goodison Park last time out.

The Reds’ title hopes have been dented recently and their form has put Manchester City and Arsenal in the driving seat. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Winger linked with exit

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is on the radar of Barcelona ahead of the summer. The Colombia international, who has 47 caps under his belt so far in his career, has been on the books at Anfield since 2022 after joining from FC Porto.

He has scored 24 goals in 94 games since his move to England, 13 of which have come this season. However, he is being linked with a switch to Spain in the next transfer window.

Teenager on radar

The Reds are interested in Palmeiras youngster Luis Guilherme but face competition from Manchester United, AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund, as per reporter Andre Hernan on YouTube. The 18-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

He has risen up through the academy ranks of his current club and they may face a battle to keep hold of him amid attention from Europe. The midfielder has playeed 26 matches this year.

Loan players in last home game

Liverpool duo Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton will be playing their final home games for Hull City on Saturday evening against promotion chasing Ipswich Town. The duo have impressed with the Tigers this term and are due to return to Merseyside when this campaign ends.