Jurgen Klopp’s side previously linked with Mexico star. Napoli looking to recoup as much of 2019 transfer fee as possible.

The FIFA World Cup finals have reached the semi-final stage and one of France, Argentina, Croatia or Morocco will have lifted the trophy by this time next week.

With the Qatar tournament coming to an end the return of domestic football is getting closer as Liverpool prepare to face Manchester City in the EFL Cup on December 22. That will be the first of three matches that Jurgen Klopp’s side have before the January transfer window opens.

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, probably the Three Lions’ standout player from the Qatar finals, is widely reported as the top target for the Reds in 2023 with reinforcing the midfield thought to be a priority. One area where the Merseyside club aren’t lacking for depth is in attack where they have plenty of options in both the centre forward and wide attacking areas.

That hasn’t stopped them being linked with another attacker and a report from The Mirror, referencing news from Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, suggests they could reignite a previous interest in Napoli’s Hirving Lozano. The Mexican star, who featured at the World Cup, was previously thought to be a target for the Reds but no move ever materialised.

Now, it is reported that Napoli want to offload the 27-year old in the next transfer window as they are not willing to renew his contract due to the player’s ‘huge’ wage demands. It is also reported that the Italian club will be looking to recoup as much of the £36 million they paid PSV Eindhoven in 2019 for the player.

