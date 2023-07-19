Liverpool ‘block’ Saudi Arabia transfer as agent confirms ‘meetings’

All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp prepares his side for the new season.

Liverpool are now stepping up their pre-season preparations as we get into the meat and bones of pre-season. The Reds are hoping to improve significantly this season, and they are showing ambition in the transfer window to help that happen, already signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The new signings may not end there, while there could still be more exits at Anfield amid the departures of the likes of Roberto Firmino and James Milner moving on, while Jordan Henderson could follow.

As developments continue, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Diaz move blocked

Liverpool are said to have sent Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal packing over Luis Diaz.

While Henderson looks set to leave for the Middle-East, the Reds are said to have no interest in losing Diaz despite a reported big-money bid for the Colombian.

Fabrizio Romano has tweeted: “Liverpool have no intention to consider €50m verbal approach from Al Hilal for Luís Díaz. He’s part of Jurgen Klopp’s long term plans. #LFC Liverpool want Luís to stay and be part of the squad this season despite Saudi calls.”

Diop’s agent reveals interest

Liverpool are said to be interested in Senegal under-20 star Pape Demba Diop, according to the player’s agent.

Gerald Sagoe, who represents the Zulte Waregem starlet, has told Tuttomercato: “Yes, towards the end of last season while he was busy with the national team, we were contacted by Liverpool and we had preliminary meetings in Paris.

“Three French teams have expressed interest and some Italian teams, including Napoli, have expressed interest.”