Liverpool are reportedly being linked with Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti but face stiff competition from two other clubs.

Verratti, 30, has been one of the most recogniseable names in Europe when it comes to technical midfielders across the last 10 years and has been the target of many clubs over the years. However, he has enjoyed considerable success at PSG during that time winning nine Ligue 1 titles.

The Champions League, however, has always eluded him. Although, he did manage to win the European Championships in 2021 with Italy, in what was a brilliant campaign from the former Pescara midfielder.

With Liverpool allowing four midfielders to depart this summer, we’ve seen a regular flow of players linked with the club, with Verratti being the latest. The news that Jordan Henderson and Fabinho may also leave points towards at least one more midfield signing, but how likely is a move for the Italian?

Well, according to the French outlet L’Equipe, they have reported that Atletico Madrid are in “direct contact” with the French side over a transfer. Plus, PSG still value their unwanted star — whose contract runs until 2026 — at €80m (£70m).

There’s also interest from Saudi Arabia (surprise, surprise) as Al-Hilal - the same side who reportedly bid £43m for Luis Diaz this week - are among the trio of clubs reported which certainly places Liverpool’s chances very low.

Despite his supposed injury record, he managed 38 games in all competitions last season. However, he certainly fits into the same mould as Thiago - a stylish and technically gifted midfielder who was once a leading figure. But, just like Thiago, Verratti suffers regular knocks and has certanly declined from the high levels that previously saw him regarded as one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Verdict

Once upon a time he would have been a statement signing, but PSG’s performances in the Champions League last season show Verratti has declined physically and isn’t the player he once was.

Thiago also fits in the similar mould of the Italian, as a gifted, technical midfielder who also struggles with regular injuries. For that fee (£70m) it is certainly a deal not worth pursuing, even with Fabinho and Henderson about to exit.