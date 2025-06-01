A player swap deal that could benefit both Liverpool and Brentford | Getty Images

A look at a potential player swap deal that would benefit both Liverpool and Brentford this summer.

The list of Liverpool players who will potentially leave Anfield this summer is growing. Arne Slot is expected to oversee a raft of changes to finally put his personal mark on this inherited squad.

Federico Chiesa is the only player who has come in under new management so far. Giorgi Mamardashvili is also a pending arrival, having agreed terms with the club last year. The Georgian goalkeeper will link up with his new teammates on July 1st, having stayed in Valencia for the 2024/25 season.

Mamardashvili’s official arrival is set to shake up Liverpool’s options between the sticks. With every intention to challenge Alisson for the No.1 spot, there’s little room for Caoimhin Kelleher to play a significant role.

Liverpool likely to sell Caoimhin Kelleher

Kelleher has been linked with an exit for a while now. Eager to pursue more regular football, the Republic of Ireland star has his hands tied. While Alisson remains in fine form, there’s very little chance Kelleher will become Liverpool’s first choice shot-stopper. The arrival of Mamardashvili only further limits his chances.

Kelleher’s exit will be a big blow for the Reds. Often dubbed the best No.2 in the world, Liverpool will be losing a hugely talented and confident goalkeeper. However, the 26-year-old is far too good to be spending most of his time on the bench.

A number of clubs are naturally interested in signing Kelleher, so he’s not going to struggle for options this summer. According to Sky Sports, Brentford are the latest club to enter the picture. With their own first choice in Mark Flekken linked with Bayer Leverkusen, the Bees are on the market for a solid replacement.

Brentford have long-standing interest in Liverpool’s No.2, even before they signed Flekken in 2023. However, Liverpool are only just opening themselves up for offers and they reportedly value Kelleher ‘in excess of £20 million’.

Liverpool could strike swap deal with Brentford

Brentford are clear admirers of Kelleher and with Flekken leaving, the Ireland star will take on the No.1 role if he does make the move.

While £20 million seems like a very reasonable price for such a talented goalkeeper, Liverpool could offer up an alternative avenue to get a deal over the line.

The Reds are looking to bolster their attacking line this summer and Bryan Mbeumo is a name who has been on their radar for a while now.

Back in April, The Mirror reported that Liverpool were still eyeing up an eventual successor for Mohamed Salah, despite the Egyptian signing a new contract. With a £200 million budget to spend, the Reds are looking to improve multiple areas in the squad.

“Bryan Mbeumo has caught the eye of the Anfield hierarchy and remains a subject of attention despite Salah extending his stay,” the report reads.

While no club wants to see their top players, manager Thomas Frank has acknowledged that Brentford is a ‘selling club’, and has hinted that he is aware Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa’s futures lie elsewhere.

“We all know that we are a selling club, but they are that good. They need to be at a very good club with a lot of money to pay for what they get. They've got quality, both of them. They have developed massively, with Bryan he has been here six years.

“He's definitely done everything he can and just added layers every single season, and he's performing at a top level, both of them are performing at a top level.”

If Mbeumo likes the idea of moving to Liverpool, the Premier League champions could propose a swap deal to the Bees. Multiple reports have suggested Brentford want £50 million for Mbeumo, so Liverpool could slap a decent cash amount on the table and offer up Kelleher as part of an impressive swap proposal.

Neither club will be happy to see either Mbeumo or Kelleher leave, but moving away from their current teams is crucial for the next stages in their careers, for different reasons. Liverpool and Brentford can provide those chances for the respective targets.