Where will the Reds finish this season after topping the tree last time round?

Liverpool return to Champions League action tonight when they take on Galatasaray. The Reds will play out their second European clash of the season before focus shifts back to the Premier League at the weekend.

Arne Slot’s side saw their perfect start to the season come to an end on Saturday after suffering defeat against high-flying Crystal Palace. Liverpool looked on track to secure yet another sensational late comeback when Federico Chiesa struck in the 87th minute, but the Eagles turned the tables and grabbed the stoppage time winner instead.

The Premier League champions will look to bounce straight back from the Palace defeat when they face Galatasaray in Turkey this evening.

Liverpool Champions League form

Liverpool were up against Atletico Madrid in their first Champions League match of the season. A thrilling 3-2 win was secured by a late goal from Virgil van Dijk.

The victory puts the Reds 11th in the table after the first game-week, joining 13 other clubs who picked up their first wins.

Last season, the Reds finished top of the table after the new league phase was unrolled for the first time. By finishing inside the top eight, Liverpool automatically qualified for the round of 16, which is where their journey came to an end.

Eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain booted them out of the tournament after a penalty shootout defeat at Anfield.

The same rules apply this season, so a top eight finish will be the priority for Liverpool. Clubs who finish between ninth and 24th will enter the play-off round to determine the final eight teams headed for the knockouts.

After Liverpool face Galatasaray, six opponents remain in Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Madrid, PSV, Inter, Marseille and Qarabag.

Champions League predicted league phase table

Opta has already projected how the final Champions League league table could look. Taking into account the results from the first game-week, the data experts have predicted the final league standings based on each club’s expected points (xpts) by the end of the eight league fixtures.

Take a look below at where Liverpool have been tipped to finish compared to the five other Premier League rivals in the tournament this year.

36. Kairat Almaty - 3.35xpts

35. Ajax - 6.94xpts

34. Slavia Prague - 6.94xpts

33. PSV - 6.97xpts

32. Bodo/Glimt - 7.52xpts

31. Athletic Bilbao - 7.96xpts

30. Galatasaray - 8.21xpts

29. Marseille - 8.29xpts

28. Pafos - 8.41xpts

27. Monaco - 8.43xpts

26. Copenhagen - 8.63xpts

25. Olympiacos - 9.02xpts

24. Qarabag - 9.03xpts

23. Benfica - 9.23xpts

22. Bayer Leverkusen - 10.08xpts

21. Villarreal - 10.09xpts

20 - Eintracht Frankfurt - 10.56xpts

19. Atletico Madrid - 10.68xpts

18. Atalanta - 10.80xpts

17. Juventus - 10.95xpts

16. Newcastle United -11.14xpts

15. Napoli - 11.62xpts

14. Club Brugge - 11.83xpts

13. Sporting Lisbon - 11.89xpts

12. Borussia Dortmund - 12.01xpts

11. Union Saint-Gilloise - 12.31xpts

10. Chelsea - 12.72xpts

9. Tottenham Hotspur - 13.82xpts

8. Inter Milan - 14.03xpts

7. PSG - 15.12xpts

6. Real Madrid - 15.13xpts

5. Bayern Munich - 15.35xpts

4. Manchester City - 16.73xpts

3. Barcelona - 16.85xpts

2. Liverpool - 17.55xpts

1. Arsenal - 17.87xpts

