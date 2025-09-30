Predicted Champions League table: Where Liverpool will finish compared to Arsenal and Man City - according to Opta
Liverpool return to Champions League action tonight when they take on Galatasaray. The Reds will play out their second European clash of the season before focus shifts back to the Premier League at the weekend.
Arne Slot’s side saw their perfect start to the season come to an end on Saturday after suffering defeat against high-flying Crystal Palace. Liverpool looked on track to secure yet another sensational late comeback when Federico Chiesa struck in the 87th minute, but the Eagles turned the tables and grabbed the stoppage time winner instead.
The Premier League champions will look to bounce straight back from the Palace defeat when they face Galatasaray in Turkey this evening.
Liverpool Champions League form
Liverpool were up against Atletico Madrid in their first Champions League match of the season. A thrilling 3-2 win was secured by a late goal from Virgil van Dijk.
The victory puts the Reds 11th in the table after the first game-week, joining 13 other clubs who picked up their first wins.
Last season, the Reds finished top of the table after the new league phase was unrolled for the first time. By finishing inside the top eight, Liverpool automatically qualified for the round of 16, which is where their journey came to an end.
Eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain booted them out of the tournament after a penalty shootout defeat at Anfield.
The same rules apply this season, so a top eight finish will be the priority for Liverpool. Clubs who finish between ninth and 24th will enter the play-off round to determine the final eight teams headed for the knockouts.
After Liverpool face Galatasaray, six opponents remain in Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Madrid, PSV, Inter, Marseille and Qarabag.
Champions League predicted league phase table
Opta has already projected how the final Champions League league table could look. Taking into account the results from the first game-week, the data experts have predicted the final league standings based on each club’s expected points (xpts) by the end of the eight league fixtures.
Take a look below at where Liverpool have been tipped to finish compared to the five other Premier League rivals in the tournament this year.
36. Kairat Almaty - 3.35xpts
35. Ajax - 6.94xpts
34. Slavia Prague - 6.94xpts
33. PSV - 6.97xpts
32. Bodo/Glimt - 7.52xpts
31. Athletic Bilbao - 7.96xpts
30. Galatasaray - 8.21xpts
29. Marseille - 8.29xpts
28. Pafos - 8.41xpts
27. Monaco - 8.43xpts
26. Copenhagen - 8.63xpts
25. Olympiacos - 9.02xpts
24. Qarabag - 9.03xpts
23. Benfica - 9.23xpts
22. Bayer Leverkusen - 10.08xpts
21. Villarreal - 10.09xpts
20 - Eintracht Frankfurt - 10.56xpts
19. Atletico Madrid - 10.68xpts
18. Atalanta - 10.80xpts
17. Juventus - 10.95xpts
16. Newcastle United -11.14xpts
15. Napoli - 11.62xpts
14. Club Brugge - 11.83xpts
13. Sporting Lisbon - 11.89xpts
12. Borussia Dortmund - 12.01xpts
11. Union Saint-Gilloise - 12.31xpts
10. Chelsea - 12.72xpts
9. Tottenham Hotspur - 13.82xpts
8. Inter Milan - 14.03xpts
7. PSG - 15.12xpts
6. Real Madrid - 15.13xpts
5. Bayern Munich - 15.35xpts
4. Manchester City - 16.73xpts
3. Barcelona - 16.85xpts
2. Liverpool - 17.55xpts
1. Arsenal - 17.87xpts