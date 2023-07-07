Liverpool change mind with £9m decision after rejected transfer bid

Liverpool will have to see off West Ham in their pursuit of Perr Schuurs with the London club prepared to offer a player plus cash for his services.

Jurgen Klopp may have added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to the ranks at Liverpool but the manager is not done shopping this transfer window.

The Reds are looking to bounce back from a disappointing fifth-place finish last season and failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Here are the latest transfer rumours from Anfield ahead of the weekend.

Liverpool to up bid to beat West Ham to Torino centre-back

Liverpool are readying a £34 million bid for Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs as a summer of spending at Anfield continues.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already been added to the Liverpool squad and it now appears that a centre-back is next on Jurgen Klopp's shopping list.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill, but the London club remain stubborn on a deal with Mauricio Pochettino wanting to work with the highly-rated player.

Perr Schuurs is in-demand (Image: Getty Images)

According to Tuttosport , Liverpool have already had a £25 million offer turned down by Torino for 23-year-old Schuurs and are now ready to up that figure to £34 million.

The Italian press report that Klopp has wanted Schuurs for two years and has told representatives a deal must be struck this summer. Liverpool face competition from Serie A Champions Napoli and Premier League rivals West Ham, with the Hammers ready to offer £17 million plus Nikola Vlasic for Schuurs.

Real Madrid star sends clear transfer message to Liverpool and Manchester City

Federico Valverde will not be moving to Liverpool this summer after his agent replied to interest from Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Real Madrid star has been courted by Manchester City and Chelsea as well as Liverpool this summer. European clubs Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been said to be interested in the 24-year-old who scored 12 goals and picked up seven assists last season.

Liverpool were of course interested in bringing Jude Bellingham to Anfield to bolster the side's midfield after a disappointing showing last season, highlighting it as a key area for improvement in Klopp's eyes - hence the arrivals of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.