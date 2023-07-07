Harvey Elliott is one of many Liverpool fans excited by the prospect of signing young talent Levi Colwill from Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea are determined to keep hold of the promising defender, who impressed on loan at Brighton last season, but the 20-year-old is yet to have crunch talks with new boss Mauricio Pochettino. Should he not get assurances over game time, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are ready to pounce.

Colwill, who is a childhood Liverpool fan, has been seen in the Reds' kit as a youngster and has admitted that Steven Gerrard is his footballing idol.

The Chelsea man has been on international duty with the England under-21side in recent weeks, alongside Liverpool stars Elliott and Curtis Jones.

With much speculation over his future, Elliott took his chance to try and sway Colwill when commenting on his recent Instagram post. In a message that now appears to be deleted, the midfielder wrote: "Let's have a chat [laughing emoji]."

Harvey Elliott seems to be an admirer of Levi Collwill too (Image: Getty Images)

Elliott seems to have changed his message to 'some player' after the internet got wind of the message and dubbed the star 'Agent Elliott'.

One fan wrote: "Hahah. Harvey is such a wind up merchant. He’s ‘that one’ in your friend group."

Another added: "Bring him home to the Kop."

However, many fans warned those getting excited to not get carried away. Earlier this year, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold employed similar tactics to try and coax Jude Bellingham to Anfield .

The Borussia Dortmund star seemed on the verge of signing before electing to join Spanish giants Real Madrid and leaving Liverpool fans gutted.

After Elliott's comment fans hoped he was 'more succesful than Trent and Robbo were' and 'let's not go there after the whole agent Trent and Hendo with Jude'.

