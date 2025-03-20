Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, gestures as he talks to Federico Chiesa of Liverpool during the pitch inspection prior to the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly entered talks to sign a Premier League striker wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United

Liverpool have reportedly started talks with an in-demand Premier League striker with Darwin Nunez’s exit from the club ‘practically assured’ this summer, according to reports to Spain.

The Reds priority for their final nine games is to seal the Premier League title. They sit 12 points clear of Arsenal and know that 16 points - regardless if the Gunners win all their games - will be enough to be crowned champions of England for a 20th time and for a second time in five years.

An overhaul is still expected at Anfield this summer, with a number of players linked with an exit from the club while Arne Slot is keen to add more strength and depth to his squad. Liverpool have appeared fatigued of late, as they were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain and lost the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle United at Wembley. So adding more quality to the bench is a priority.

Spanish outlet Fichajes has reported that Nunez’s departure from Liverpool is practically assured this summer and that the Reds have now turned their focus to Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. The report goes as far to say that talks have already started over a potential summer move.

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the report. Delap joined Ipswich from Manchester City last summer but could be set to leave Portman Road after just one season as the Tractor Boys are bound for relegation back to the Championship. They sit 18th in the Premier League, but are nine points adrift of Wolves with just nine games remaining.

Delap has been a key attacking outlet for Ipswich, as he has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in the Premier League. Ipswich have scored just 28 times in the league this season, with Delap’s goal contributions almost making up for 50 per cent of that total. City are understood to have a buyback clause to bring Delap back to the Etihad Stadium.

Where will Darwin Nunez go?

In January, Nunez was targeted by a Saudi Pro League side, with Liverpool reportedly rejecting two bids for the striker. This season he has scored seven times in 40 games for the Reds but he is not the only Liverpool forward who has struggled for consistent performances in front of goal.

The Uruguayan striker has been the subject of public criticism from manager Arne Slot for his work-rate after a glaring open goal miss against Aston Villa earlier this season. Ahead of the summer, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have been linked with a €40 million move for the striker.

Nunez spoke to Uruguayan media about his recent form ahead of a Friday night clash with Argentina, and said: “I know I’m not performing as well as I should; it’s difficult because when you’re doing well, like when I came on against PSG, your confidence changes, with the idea of ​​being able to break it in the next match. But then you get a slump, and I’m always there to help my teammates when I come back to the national team.”