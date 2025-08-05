Will Wright of Liverpool enters the pitch as a substitute to replace Florian Wirtz during the second pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Athletic Club Bilbao at Anfield on August 04, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool confirmed the signing of a young 17-year-old striker on Monday

League Two club Salford City have expressed their delight after young starlet Will Wright completed his move to Liverpool.

The Reds played the Spanish side twice on Merseyside, with Wright replacing record signing Florian Wirtz in the second clash against the La Liga club. He had been targeted by Manchester United and Arsenal after an impressive spell in the Salford academy but Liverpool have secured his signature.

Salford City confirm ‘significant offer’ from Liverpool got deal over the line

Announcing Wright’s move to Liverpool, Salford noted they “received a significant offer from Liverpool which was in the best interests of both Salford and Will.” The 17-year-old is set to join up with the club’s Under-21s but his appearance against Athletic Club shows he is on Arne Slot’s radar already.

Wright made his senior debut for Salford in the FA Cup against Manchester City and Salford have expressed said “we hope to see him continue to develop and thrive” as he moves onto the next phase of his career.

Head of Academy at Salford, Jamie Russell, said: “We are absolutely delighted for Will to complete his move to Liverpool after a very successful season as a first year scholar. He has earned this opportunity and we are excited to see how he continues to develop and progress.

“It’s brilliant for us as an Academy to see a player move on to a Category 1 club. We’ve only been Category 3 ourselves since 2023, but in that time to see 17 players make men’s team debuts and to have interest in a number of players from clubs higher up the leagues is testament to the job that the coaches, the staff, and the recruitment team here are doing.

“It is clear that we have a pathway here at Salford, and there is a platform for players to come in from grassroots, learn, and perform to fulfil their potential. Of course we don’t want to just sell our best players, we want to see them stay here, do well, reach the men’s team and be successful for the Club, but when moves like this happen it’s also a time to celebrate the player and their achievement, and the success of the work that’s been put into helping their development.”

Wright could have some role to play next season in the senior side with the Reds looking to battle on all fronts. Slot gave opportunities to some younger players at different points of the last campaign and will look for the right opportunities to do the same again.

Rio Ngumoha has shone for the club in pre-season after being handed his senior debut in the FA Cup against Accrington Stanley earlier in the campaign and Wright will likely be emboldened by his new teammate’s progress.