Liverpool have confirmed that defender Owen Beck has returned to Dundee United and there may be another loan move in the offing for Nat Phillips.

Beck, 21, returned to Liverpool in January to help provide cover for the injured left-back duo of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas and he made his debut off the bench against Bournemouth in the Premier League, but he played just seven minutes in total on his retun as Joe Gomez filled in brilliantly. Prior to that, he was impressive in the Scottish top-flight for Dundee, scoring twice and providing two assists for United as his development continues.

Upon re-signing for the club on loan, he expressed his delight to be back at Dundee: “I am made up to be back, after the first half of the season that we both had together." Beck told DeeTV. "I now just can’t wait to get back out there and perform in front of the fans again.

"I just want to thank the Dundee fans for their support in the first half of the season, even when you found out I got recalled you were fantastic with me, but I am back again, so let’s get to work again.” Dundee manager Tony Docherty claimed the defender had 'such a positive impact in the first half of the season both on and off the pitch' and now he will get a chance to pick up where he left off.