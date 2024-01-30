Former Everton defender Conor Coady has claimed that Liverpool, as a club, need to decide what direction they are going next in terms of their football philosophy when Jurgen Klopp's successor is selected.

Klopp, who made the shock announcement that he would be leaving Liverpool last week, has built a dynasty at the club and his imprint on his various different sides has been clear to see. The 'heavy-metal' approach and gegenpressing style has been two characteristics that have defined his time at the club, but what comes next?

Coady, currently at Leicester City, came through Liverpool's academy as a youth player and also enjoyed a loan spell at Everton last season, so he is certainly someone who understands the Merseyside footballing landscape better than most.

Perhaps, as Coady suggests on the Football Daily's BBC Podcast last night, Klopp has now changed the club's overall playing identity. However, one can argue that Liverpool fans and the club ethos has always demanded traits such as high-energy, an abundance of effort, a never-say-die attitude and a desire to attack.

And Coady believes the club needs to decide what style of play their next manager will need to bring to Anfield. "When Jurgen Klopp first came to Liverpool, I don't think they were in a philosophy of what they are now and he came in and changed Liverpool's way of being. Now I think, over the years, that Liverpool have become that team, that philosophy, I think it has now become the club's philosophy and now it will be interesting to see how the club moves forward.

"Do they keep a manager who brings that philosophy with them who fits into the club's strategy? With heavy metal football, being on the front-foot, running, being good on the ball and all of that stuff - I think it's so interesting who they decide to go with. Do they keep that style of play? Do they keep them in the way that Klopp has had them in the past nine years? It's whether they want to go rebuilding and, for me, that takes time so it's interesting to see if they will have that time to do it."

