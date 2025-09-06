Conor Bradley of Northern Ireland walks onto the pitch | Getty Images

The international Reds are busy in action for their respective countries in the World Cup qualifiers.

The majority of Liverpool’s first team are currently out representing their countries during the international break. A total of 17 players have been called up to senior camps as the World Cup qualifiers take centre stage.

Conor Bradley is among the Liverpool players called up to their national team as Northern Ireland tackle their Group A opponents. Within that group is Germany, meaning Bradley will be up against new teammate Florian Wirtz this weekend.

Wirtz played the full 90 minutes in Germany’s first clash of the break on Thursday but couldn’t impact the scoreline for his side, meaning the four-time world champions are in need of a win.

Ahead of Northern Ireland’s trip to the RheinEnergieStadion on Sunday, Bradley was asked whether he had exchanged any messages with Wirtz during the international break, as the two prepare to go head-to-head. The right-back admitted they shared ‘a few jokes’ before they headed out to their respective international camps.

Bradley also joked he would ask Wirtz to ‘take it easy’ on Northern Ireland, who are currently top of their group after their 3-1 win over Luxembourg. Germany will have a point to prove, as they are yet to get off the mark following a shock defeat to Slovakia last time out.

The Slovakians stunned Germany with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from David Hancko and David Strelec.

“Obviously Florian is an unbelievable player, I’ve seen that in the few weeks we’ve had with him and in pre-season too. He’s some player, we’ll have to keep him quiet on Sunday night,” Bradley told BBC Sport NI.

Liverpool players on international duty

As well as Wirtz and Bradley, plenty of other Liverpool stars have been in action for their countries this international break.

Mohamed Salah got on the scoresheet in Egypt’s 2-0 over Ethiopia as he dispatched a penalty kick. Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo all started for the Netherlands but they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Poland.

Andy Robertson and Scotland also earned a draw as they held firm for a 0-0 stalemate against Denmark.

Ibrahima Konate impressed during France’s 2-0 win over Ukraine, while Hugo Ekitike made an appearance from the bench late in the second half. Alisson also enjoyed a win as he kept a clean sheet in Brazil’s 3-0 win over Chile.

Giorgi Mamardashvili wasn’t as lucky, as Turkey got the better of Georgia in a 3-2 thriller.

Alexis Mac Allister did not make it off the bench in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Venezuela. Alexander Isak was also an unused substitute in Sweden’s 2-2 draw with Slovenia, while Giovanni Leoni was not included in Italy’s match day squad.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Milos Kerkez and Wataru Endo are yet to play for their countries, with Hungary and Japan scheduled to face Ireland and Mexico respectively later today and in the early hours of Sunday morning.