All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Liverpool as the Reds head to Dubai.

Liverpool will now be stepping up their preparations for the return of Premier League football.

We are under three weeks away from club football returning as the World Cup nears the quarter-final stage in Qatar. Many Liverpool players are still competing in Qatar, including Jordan Henderson, who scored for England over the weekend, while others have now returned following elimination.

They will return to a Liverpool squad now working towards their return to action, and like a number of rivals, they are headed to Dubai in a bid to replicate warm weather pre-season conditions. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Amrabat links

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat ahead of the January transfer window.

Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) report Amrabat wants Champions League football sooner rather than later, and Liverpool are ready to offer just that, believing the midfielder may be a good option to strengthen the middle of the park.

It’s claimed Liverpool are willing to pay the Morocco World Cup star £58,000-per-week to get a deal wrapped up, though they would also need to convince Fiorentina, who hold the player under a long contract,

Endrick blow

Liverpool have been linked with Palmeiras starlet Endrick in recent weeks and months, but it appears they are nowhere near the front of the queue.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has tweeted: “Real Madrid are now leading the race to sign Endrick, pushing as reported in the last few days. Official negotiations are ongoing with Palmeiras on €60m fee, including add-ons. Real Madrid PSG & Chelsea remain in the race, no concrete talks with Barça — but Real are ahead. “