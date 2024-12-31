Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The transfer talks are ramping up for Liverpool as we approach the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The January transfer window is hours away from opening for business and the winter is guaranteed to bring some exciting headlines across the Premier League. Liverpool are very much involved in the upcoming speculation as they have been linked with potential signings, and there is also the matter of new contracts to address.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all almost into the final six months of their deals and will be able to enter pre-contract discussions with overseas clubs in January. While it’s been tipped highly unlikely for Arne Slot to part ways with any key player halfway through the season, an interesting report has emerged regarding the future of Darwin Núñez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Uruguay international made headlines and marked a new record fee for Liverpool when they splashed a whopping £85 million on him in 2022. Since his arrival, Núñez has faced heavy criticism, especially from those who had compared him to Erling Haaland, who signed for Manchester City just two days prior.

Núñez scored 34 goals in his final season with Benfica, leading Liverpool fans to believe he would be the club’s next super clinical striker. The 25-year-old notched 18 goals and 13 assists in all competitions last season but his inconsistency in front of goal continues be the biggest topic of conversation when it comes to his position at Anfield.

His future is now being put under a microscope and according to a report in Italy, an offer has already been placed on the table for his signature. AC Milan TMN has claimed that the San Siro club have made contact with Reds over a deal for Núñez.

“AC Milan are in direct contact with Liverpool FC over Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez in a bid to strengthen their attack ahead of next summer,” the outlet wrote on X. “The Rossoneri offer for the former Benfica player is a loan of €5 million with an obligation to buy for €45 million and the Reds are considering accepting it due to the problems the Uruguayan has had in recent years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The combined fees mentioned in the report would see Liverpool pick up an initial £4 million from a loan, followed by the £37 million in an obligation to buy clause. The total amount of £41 million would be less than half of what the Reds initially paid for Núñez. However, with a mixed bag of starts and substitute appearances so far this season, more questions marks are being raised over Núñez’s future.

The Uruguayan started against Leicester City but played just three minutes in the nine-goal thriller against Tottenham Hotspur. He was then left on the bench for the whole of the West Ham clash, while Diogo Jota came off the bench to bag a goal and join Salah, Luis Díaz and Cody Gakpo on the scoresheet.