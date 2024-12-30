Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest injury news for Liverpool following their 5-0 win over West Ham.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool kept their title-challenging fires burning for their final match of 2024 with a dominant 5-0 win over West Ham at the London Stadium. The Reds await the upcoming results of both Chelsea and Arsenal’s fixtures but they will see in the new year comfortably atop the Premier League table.

Five different goal-scorers enjoyed their visit to the capital on Sunday and Mohamed Salah further pitched his case to be given a new contract with two assists and a goal for himself. The Egyptian set up both Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota for their goals, while Luis Díaz added to his tally and Trent Alexander-Arnold reminded fans of what’s in his locker with a stunning long-range strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the statement win has also come with a blow for Liverpool. Joe Gomez was forced off the pitch before half-time with a hamstring problem and was replaced by Jarell Quansah. Arne Slot has provided a concerning update on the expected length of Gomez’s absence, further stretching the Reds’ options at centre-back.

Here’s a full rundown of the latest Liverpool injury news as we enter 2025.

Joe Gomez

Quansah will have to step up as a first choice option as Gomez and Ibrahima Konaté are now both on the sidelines. Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Slot said: “You saw today an injury of Joe Gomez. If a player says he wants to stop, he has to be changed.

“In a sprint, then we all know it’s a hamstring and we all know it’s going to take a while before he is back. I don’t know how long but he will be out for quite a bit. These situations can happen in a season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gomez himself also told reporters after the West Ham win that he doesn’t know the severity of the injury until the results of his scans.

Estimated return date: Unknown

Ibrahima Konaté

With Gomez now also out, Liverpool have just two fit natural centre-backs. Konaté has been out since November and there is still no clear cut estimate on when he will return to a starting role.

Ahead of the West Ham clash, Slot confirmed Konaté would not be in contention for the away trip. The boss did indicate he would ‘see how close’ both the Frenchman and Conor Bradley are with their progress ahead of Manchester United on January 5th.

“It’s difficult for me to tell you at this moment because they don’t train with the group yet, but hopefully in the upcoming days they come closer to that situation.”

Estimated return date: January 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Bradley

Similar to Konaté, Bradley was ruled out of the West Ham visit but he will be assessed in the new year ahead of Liverpool’s first home match of 2025.

Ahead of the London Stadium clash, in conjunction with Konaté’s update, Slot said: “Then again, Ibou has been out then for five or six weeks maybe, Conor just as long I think, the same amount. And also for them, they are in competition with players that are completely fit and doing really well, so I have to make the right judgement the moment they are back with the team.”

Estimated return date: January 2025

Federico Chiesa

Liverpool’s summer signing is not having the best start to his debut season in red, having made just one Premier League appearance so far. The Italian featured on the bench for the Leicester City clash on Boxing Day, but he was dropped again for the West Ham game.

“With Federico I’ve said it many times already, we are working on two things,” Slot said after the latest win. “We are working on his match fitness and whenever we can, we try to bring him on the bench with the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But he was on the bench during the week and we thought it was better for him to have some extra training sessions instead of joining us, so it’s a constant balance we have to find between getting him fitter and fitter and letting him join the team.”

Estimated return date: January 2025