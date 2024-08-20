Liverpool could save millions thanks to Arne Slot's tactical switch in Ipswich win

Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Dutchman was highly impressive in a new role that could become the norm.

Liverpool’s quest to solve the puzzle of the defensive midfield position may have already been solved thanks to Arne Slot’s tactical switch in the victory over Ipswich Town.

The Reds were comfortable winners against the Premier League new-boys as we got our first taste of Slot’s men in action in a competitive game. With Wataru Endo left on the bench, Ryan Gravenberch was promoted to being the ‘number six’ in the deepest midfield position as a new role was given to the former Ajax and Bayern Munich player.

Gravenberch, 22, has been revered for his technical prowess in his young career to date and Jurgen Klopp often utilised him further forward last season. Capable of playing multiple roles, Slot turned to him to potentially be the answer to a position that has been under fire since the exit of Fabinho. With Liverpool missing out on the highly-rated Martin Zubimendi, fans are worried that this window is passing them by and that the failure to sign a top player in that role could cost them trophy successes, especially when coming up against Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, the Dutchman looked very assured at Portman Road. We know what Slot wants from a player in that role; to be able to receive the ball from the defence, turn well under pressure and pass forward with great regularity. In fact, when comparing his last 90 minutes for Liverpool (West Ham on April 27) to his recent, there are some differences to note.

Against Ipswich in the new role he managed more passes, more touches, a higher expected assist total, more long balls, fewer losses of possession, more tackles and more aerials won - he was able to defend, protect while also getting more time on the ball and it worked well in conjunction with the reliable and consistent Alexis Mac Allister - with Dominik Szoboszlai playing slightly further forward than those two.

With minimal time left in the window and no clear standout names available, Liverpool could be set to continue the season with their current squad and Gravenberch could be the answer that saves them millions of pounds. Brentford will be another step up and a greater test for him but the real acid test will come the week after, as they head to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. That’s when we will see if he can cope with a far greater threat but the early signs are certainly promising.