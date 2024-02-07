Many are still acclimatising to the fact that a new face will be in the Liverpool dugout as of next season. Jurgen Klopp shook the world with the recent bombshell announcement that he will be leaving his role at the end of the 2023/24 season.

In an emotional and raw interview with the club last month, Klopp confirmed his influential eight-and-a-half year stint with Liverpool is coming to an end. The 56-year-old explained he is 'running out of energy' and knows he 'cannot do the job again and again'. He also encouraged the fans to get behind the team more than ever as they run out one last hurrah with Klopp at the helm.

There is a strong possibility that Klopp will lift at least one more trophy with Liverpool before he says his farewells. The Reds are still in the running for four honours — including the Premier League title — and they could secure their first before the end of the month when they face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

While focus is on Liverpool's chances of winning titles, the elephant in the room remains. The club need to line up a suitable replacement for Klopp as the end of the season is fast approaching.

It is no secret by now that former Anfield icon Xabi Alonso has been thrown into the mix to take the Liverpool manager job. Fans are keen on the idea and according to recent reports, the club are also considering this option.

Foot Mercato recently claimed that Liverpool had 'contacted' Alonso after Klopp made his decision to step away. The public announcement dropped in January but the boss informed the club of where his head is at back in November, which is when they reportedly reached out to Alonso.

The report also says that while Liverpool are 'moving forward' in their search for a new head coach, Alonso is 'clearly' one of the candidates to consider and he is in fact 'top of the list'.