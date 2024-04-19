Liverpool are considering some important options ahead of the summer transfer window as they prepare to enter a new era without Jurgen Klopp. The Reds are looking for a suitable replacement for the German but they are also assessing what kind of players they need to strengthen their squad.

The likes of Joël Matip and Thiago are set to leave as free agents at the end of the season, and Mohamed Salah’s future also remains a grey area as Saudi Arabia prepare another approach following their interest interest last summer.

Liverpool’s main area of concern this season has been their defence, as injuries have taken a massive toll on a number of their players. Matip will not play again this term, having suffered an ACL injury, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, among others, have faced long spells on the sidelines due to fitness issues.

The Reds have been linked with a number of potential candidates to bolster their defence over recent months, and one main name is Chelsea’s Levi Colwill. The 21-year-old has quickly become one of the most sought-after young talents in the Premier League, one that Chelsea had previously stressed was not for sale.

However, according to a report from GiveMeSport, the Blues are ‘bracing themselves for offers’ ahead of the 2024/25 season for Colwill. Chelsea are reportedly ‘growing in confidence’ that a team looking to challenge in the Champions League next season will come in with a handsome offer for the versatile defender.

The report claims that Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Colwill and ‘contemplating’ a move for him once this season closes. Klopp’s side have bowed out of the Europa League this term but will be returning the Champions League later this year after their bid to secure one last Premier League trophy with their iconic manager.

Ben Jacobs also recently said that Liverpool’s interest in Colwill ‘hasn’t gone away’ and the Reds may hold a slight advantage in being able to offer European football, while Chelsea are currently fighting to push up from ninth in the league table.