Liverpool have confirmed a new contract for Mo Salah with Virgil van Dijk set to follow

Ibrahima Konate could become the next player to sign a new contract at Liverpool, it has been claimed by Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool announced on Friday morning that star winger Mohamed Salah had put pen to paper on a new deal that would keep him at Anfield for a further two seasons. The Egyptian has scored a stunning 32 goals and provided 22 assists in all competitions this season with 27 goals in the Premier League as Arne Slot’s side look to win the title.

Virgil van Dijk’s new contract is reportedly also agreed with the captain set to make his new deal official in the coming days. There remains questions over the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold as he is out of contract this summer and is strongly tipped to leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Fabrizio Romano gives update on Ibrahima Konate contract

Another player who does not have long left on their deal at Anfield is defender Konate. Come the end of this season, he will have just one year remaining on his contract at the club after penning a five-year contract on his arrival from RB Leipzig in 2021.

Providing an update on Konate in his Give Me Sport newsletter, Romano said: “They [Konate and Liverpool] are in negotiations. Now the priority was obviously Salah and Van Dijk, but the next one could be Konate as Liverpool are working on it.”

It emerged earlier this week via The Times that Konate is looking for a substantial wage increase. He reportedly earns £80,000 but wants that to rocket to around £200,000 which would be a rise of 150 per cent.

Reports last month suggested that when it came to Van Dijk and Salah’s new deals that Liverpool wanted to reduce their wages because of their respective ages but both players were not asking for pay rises and just wanted to remain on their current salaries.

Konate gave update on contract talks earlier this season

Speaking before Liverpool beat French side Lille 2-1 in the Champions League, Konate was asked about his contract with Liverpool. He said: "It’s true, I’ve been offered a new contract by Liverpool. Am I close to signing it? That’s another conversation."

Konate has been linked with some big clubs across Europe - most notably Paris Saint-Germain. The French side have already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title and look set to reach the Champions League semi-final after beating Liverpool in the round of 16 before recording a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the first leg of their quarter final.

ESPN reported in February that Konate is tempted by a move to Paris, having been born there and supported PSG as a boy. He has been a key player under Slot when fit and is the first choice centre-back to play alongside Van Dijk. Konate is not the only Liverpool player out of contract next summer with Caoimhin Kelleher and Andy Robertson both approaching the end of their respective deals once the new campaign rolls around.