Liverpool boss Arne Slot could be losing a top player this summer

Liverpool are set for one of their biggest summer transfer windows in 2025. With a multitude of top players set to be out of contract, the rumour mill has been buzzing as fans and pundits speculate who is going to go where. One of the biggest names who has not re-signed with the club, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has long been linked to Real Madrid in a deal that is reportedly “99% done.”

According to a new report from AS (translated), Alexander-Arnold already knows how much he would be making at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, and is just now down to the player himself to decide on his future:

Everything is in the hands of the footballer. Real Madrid's job is already done: Alexander-Arnold knows what his salary will be and that he will have a long contract. All. The signing is 99% done. Only a swerve by Alexander-Arnold can truncate it at this point. And it is not expected. AS.com

Will TAA leave Liverpool this summer?

Nothing has been confirmed with regards to TAA’s future with Liverpool at this point, but the defender is still consistently important for the Reds at the back. FootballCritic has him rated at a 7.0 across his 26 appearances in the Premier League this season, with his 2 goals and 6 assists majorly helping his case for an increased salary if he were to stay with the club for at least another season.

At only 26, Alexander-Arnold still has a lot to give at the top level and a move to Real Madrid wouldn’t see him languishing on the bench. While TAA still has a lot of time to decide his future, Liverpool winning the Premier League this season would certainly help their case when it comes to convincing him to possibly stay.

The defender suffered an injury ahead of the Carabao Cup final this past Sunday, and his lack of presence was felt on the pitch as Newcastle dominated the majority of that game. With that, he was unable to join the England squad this week for their World Cup qualifiers, and he may well be set to miss the rest of the season. However, Arne Slot hopes to have him back before then. There is still the chance that fans may well have already seen his last game in a Liverpool shirt, but there is still the possibility that he could re-sign for the Arne Slot project going forward.

What has Slot said of Alexander-Arnold’s future?

Speaking after a 5-0 win over West Ham at the end of December, Slot said f Alexander-Arnold’s future: “I'm really happy with Trent, just as happy as I am with Mo and with Virgil.

“So for me there's no difference. For the outside world maybe there's a bit more things happening around Trent in the media than with the other two, but I'm happy with all three at the moment.”