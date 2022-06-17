Calvin Ramsay looks set to join Liverpool and that could see Neco Williams sold amid Fulham and Nottingham Forest links.

Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Calvin Ramsay.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a switch for the Aberdeen defender throughout the transfer window.

And now it's reported that a £6.5 million fee between the two clubs has been agreed.

Third summer signing

Jurgen Klopp's side have already swooped for Darwin Nunez in a deal of up to £85 million - club record - from Benfica and signed Fabio Carvalho from Fulham for £7.7 million.

Now Ramsay is set to become the latest fresh face to arrive on Merseyside.

The 18-year-old made 33 appearances for Aberdeen in the 2021-22 season, recording one goal and eight assists.

He'll be an understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Indeed, the burden that has been on the England international will be eased, with Ramsay a player of a similar ilk.

What's more, Liverpool subsequently land a significant windfall.

Williams’ future

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Neco Williams' Reds future.

And with Ramsay incoming, the Reds may feel the Welshman's time at the club can now conclude.

Williams has found it difficult himself to dislodge the imperious Alexander-Arnold in Klopp's side.

The academy graduate Williams is a fine talent in his own right and displayed that during the second half of the campaign at Fulham on Loan.

He registered two goals and two assists in 14 games to help the Cottagers claim the Championship title.

To continue his impressive list of achievements, Williams then played a pivotal role to ensure Wales qualified for the first World Cup finals since 1958.

But under contract at Anfield until 2025, Williams now has a decision to make.

Neco Williams with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He will undoubtedly be pondering his immediate future, having had a taste of regular football - in which he thrived.

It's claimed that Fulham are keen to bring Williams back to Craven Cottage, while fellow newly-promoted outfit Nottingham Forest have also been linked.

Liverpool have priced Williams, 21, at £15 million. That sounds fair in today’s market given his potential to develop further and the fact he has Premier League and Champions League experience.