All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to build on their win over Aston Villa.

Liverpool are now now back in Premier League action and they are back to winning ways following a mid-week defeat to Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s men saw off Aston Villa away from home on Boxing Day in what was an impressive performance following the World Cup break. The Reds are now making up ground on the top four, and they will be hoping they can maintain the momentum when they face Leicester City this Friday, with the festive period bringing fixtures thick and fast.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Chukwueze links

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze after agreeing a deal to land PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo.

According to French outlet Infos-Sport, the Reds could move to sign another winger, and the Nigerian could be an option, valued at around £44million, despite having a much higher release clause.

The Reds have also been linked with a move for Hirving Lozano, but Chukwueze may have a greater upside, being just 23 years of age, and already having plenty of European experience, given Villarreal’s success on the continent in recent years.

Fernandez blow

Chelsea are set to win the race to sign Enzo Fernandez, according to the latest reports.

Liverpool were reportedly pursuing a deal for the Argentina World Cup star, but according to Record, Chelsea have now put in a massive bid worth £115million to sign Fernandez, who joined Benfica for around £10million in the summer.