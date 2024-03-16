The draw for the Champions League has been made.

Liverpool's title rivals in Arsenal could face a gruelling spell in the business end of the campaign which could derail their league bid.

With the Premier League entering the final stretch, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal remain locked in a key three-way race. All three sides have a great claim to be the best side and all three have partaken in games which have been tight and exciting affairs, such as the 1-1 draw at Anfield last weekend.

City have the FA Cup and the Champions League they are also keen to defend, while Arsenal are hell bent on finally securing that European cup, while Liverpool are on course for all four trophies after their Europa League progression. However, looking at Arsenal, a horror spell could await them if they defeat Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. And given their history of 'choking', the top four race in 2022 and the title last season, it may see a repeat event occur.

Should they defeat the German giants, who have struggled this season for top form, they will face Chelsea in the league before taking on the winners of Manchester City/Real Madrid at the Emirates, followed by two away trips to face City and Spurs, all within a span of 14 days. In terms of run-ins, they don't get more challenging than that.

Liverpool have proven that rotating and still succeeding hasn't been an issue this season thanks to their brilliant youth graduates, which puts them in good stead ahead of a tricky period. They can also rely on the power of Jurgen Klopp's imminent departure to drive them through a tough period of games. While City, who utilise less players, are experts at navigating this part of the season and almost welcome this period better than perhaps any team we've seen in Premier League history - five titles in six years is testament to that.