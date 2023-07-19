Liverpool could make £64m signing who can cover two positions

The German is a brilliant midfielder who could be available this summer.

Liverpool could turn their midfield hunt to Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich as the latest reports have revealed that the German club are open to letting him leave.

Jurgen Klopp has already added two fresh faces to his Reds engine room so far in the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, the Reds appear set to dip into the market again with Fabinho looking increasingly likely to join Saudi Arabia side Al-Ittihad. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson is also wanted by Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq, which would leave Klopp short of defensive options in the middle of the park.

Kimmich, 28, has been a key player for Bayern Munich since his arrival from RB Leipzig in 2015. He’s helped the Bavaria side claim Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in 2020. However, Bayern have fallen short of their usual expectations in Europe since their triumph and Thomas Tuchel, who was appointed manager in March, is looking to replenish his squad.

Several players could depart the Allianz Arena - with Kimmich being one of them according to German outlet Kicker (via Get German Football News) - putting several Premier League clubs on alert.

The report claims that ‘if a club makes a lucrative offer for Kimmich then Bayern would be ready to talk about a potential transfer’. The Germany international is said to be valued at £64 milllion, which means only a select number of clubs could afford him.

Whether Liverpool make a move or not remains to be seen. The likes of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and fellow Bayern midfielder Ryan Gravenberch have been linked. But Kimmich would offer something that neither of those could - versatility.

Kimmich has plied his trade not only in the central zone but right-back for Bayern. That position is currently lacking in options for Liverpool, with Trent Alexander-Arnold the only senior option. James Milner departed earlier this summer while Calvin Ramsay has been loaned to Preston North End.

Kimmich boasts a strong all-round game but is especially gifted on the ball; he ranks between the 94th-99th percentiles in Europe for assists, shot-creating actions, expected assisted goals, progressive passes and passes attempted.