Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have been linked with a number of names since the summer window, both established household names and rising stars. However, they could be about to miss out on one of their targets this month amid 'big, concrete offers' from other clubs.

According to Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, BK Häcken are receiving a lot of interest in their 18-year-old winger Momodou Sonko. Belgian clubs believed to be Club Brugge and Gent have tabled bids in the region of £4.5 million and £5.3 million for the young prospect, which, if accepted, would mean a record transfer for the Swedish champions.

Liverpool have been named as a club interested in signing Sonko, alongside Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Ajax, and Bologna. But amid the high interest, it has been suggested that Häcken could raise their asking price for the teenager, who has five goalscoring contributions in 13 games this season. Either way, the Reds look set to miss out on signing the rising star as both Belgian sides are determined to get a deal over the line.

Liverpool are considering their attacking options as they navigate through what is now officially Jurgen Klopp's final season with the club. The boss announced he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season after eight-and-a-half years at the hilt.

The Reds are in very good stead to lift at least one trophy this season. Their first chance will come against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final next month, they will also look to progress in the FA Cup when they meet with Norwich City this weekend.